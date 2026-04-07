‘Undetermined’: Forensic Pathologist Sees No Clear Cause of Death In Serial Killer Case

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Forensic pathologist Jonathan Arden testified that Theresa Green’s cause of death should be ruled “undetermined” due to insufficient evidence. Demorris Hunter currently stands trial for the 2002 cold case strangulation of the Fla. mother. (4/7/26) MORE
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