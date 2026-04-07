Stunning Capture: K9 Officer Details Serial Killer's Arrest

Monroe Gage details the arrest of Demorris Hunter. Gage, a K9 officer at the time of Hunter’s apprehension, says Hunter tried to flee the scene before ultimately complying. Hunter was arrested in connection to Theresa Ann Green’s death. (4/7/26) MORE

Cold Cases, Murder & Mayhem, Serial Killings

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