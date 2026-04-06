'I Knew Something Happened': Son Finds Home in Disarray in Serial Killer Case

Octavious Hayes, the son of strangling victim Theresa Green, testified in Demorris Hunter's murder trial, to recount the haunting moment he returned to the home he shared with his mom. “Basically, I knew something happened,” he testified. (4/6/26) MORE

Cold Cases, Murder & Mayhem, Serial Killings

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