Convicted Serial Killer Said 'I Did Something Really Bad’: State

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Demorris Hunter, who was convicted of murder in California, is on trial for the murder of Theresa Ann Green in Florida. Hunter allegedly told Joseph Butler, "I did something really bad.” Police later found Green’s body in her car's trunk. (4/6/26) MORE
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