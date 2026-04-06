Shocking Admission: Witness Says She Lied About Husband's Involvement in Serial Killer Trial

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Joyce Butler delivered a bombshell admission during her virtual testimony in the cold case trial of Demorris Hunter. She confessed that she previously lied to investigators to hide her husband’s inadvertent involvement in Hunter's actions. (4/6/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?