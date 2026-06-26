Charlie Kirk Murder Case: Death Penalty Still in Play, Prosecutor Held in Contempt

A motions hearing was held for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk. The judge found prosecutor Christopher Ballard in civil contempt for publicly stating there was "ample evidence" to prove Robinson's guilt before trial. (6/26/26) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Politics ,

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