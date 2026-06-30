Dad Who Tried to Kill His Family Learns His Fate

Jeffery Smerer, who pleaded guilty to killing his son and shooting and injuring two of his other children was sentenced on Monday. The Michigan father was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2025 murder. (6/29/26) MORE

Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem

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