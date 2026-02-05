Melodee Buzzard's Belongings Removed from Home Ahead of Memorial

During a hearing on Monday, the judge confirmed that Destynee Contreras, Melodee's maternal half-sister, will oversee the disposition of Melodee's remains, including cremation and final arrangements. MORE

Stepson of Dog the Bounty Hunter Charged in Son's Shooting Death

Melodee Buzzard's Belongings Removed from Home Ahead of Memorial

Idaho Father Apologizes for Daughter's Murder, Is Sentenced

Delbert Cornish Sentenced for Daughter's Murder

Delbert Cornish: 'Regret, Anguish and Remorse... For What I've Done'

Victim's Mother, Brother Speak Ahead of Killer Father's Sentencing

Permanent Gag Order Placed in Ashlee Buzzard's Murder Case

Katie Lee Offers Tearful Apology At Sentencing For Son's Murder

Bodycam: Kevin West Says Wife Had No Health History of Concern

Ashlee Buzzard's Defense Requests Permanent Gag Order

Police Report: Rebekah Baptiste Told Cops About Abuse Months Before Death

Melodee Buzzard's Paternal Family Members Speak Out

