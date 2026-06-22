Child Killer Sentenced to 60 Years for Death of 3-Year-Old

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Joshua Manns, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, was sentenced to 60 years in prison. As part of the plea agreement, Manns avoided a potential death sentence for the death of three-year-old Jameson Nance. (6/22/26) MORE
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