Child Killer Sentenced to 60 Years for Death of 3-Year-Old

Joshua Manns, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, was sentenced to 60 years in prison. As part of the plea agreement, Manns avoided a potential death sentence for the death of three-year-old Jameson Nance. (6/22/26) MORE

Child Abuse, Killer Parents, Murder & Mayhem

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