'False Prophet' Samuel Bateman Crumbles on the Stand in Child Abuse Trial

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Samuel Bateman took the stand in his own defense in his state child abuse trial. Bateman faced child abuse charges after girls were found in an unventilated trailer he was hauling through Arizona. (6/25/26) MORE
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