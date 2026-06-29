Polygamous Sect Leader Convicted of State Child Abuse Charges

Samuel Bateman, who represented himself, presented closing arguments last week. Bateman, the self-proclaimed prophet, was convicted Friday on child abuse charges after girls were found in an unventilated trailer he was driving through Ariz. (6/26/26) MORE

Child Abuse

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