Polygamous Sect Leader Convicted of State Child Abuse Charges

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Samuel Bateman, who represented himself, presented closing arguments last week. Bateman, the self-proclaimed prophet, was convicted Friday on child abuse charges after girls were found in an unventilated trailer he was driving through Ariz. (6/26/26) MORE
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