Julio Foolio’s Killers Get Life in Prison for Rapper’s Coordinated Murder

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The four men convicted of killing Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio were sentenced for his murder. Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, and Davion Murphy were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. (6/22/26) MORE
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