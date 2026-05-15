‘Life Is the Appropriate Sentence’: Julio Foolio Killers’ Defense

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Defense attorneys for the four men convicted in the killing of rapper Julio Foolio, born Charles Jones, delivered closings in the penalty phase of the trial. The defense argued that “life is the appropriate sentence and a just punishment.” (5/15/26) MORE
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