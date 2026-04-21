FL v. Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, et.al.: Julio Foolio Murder Trial

TAMPA, Fla. (Court TV) — Four men are standing trial on charges they murdered a rising rap star as part of an ongoing gang war.

Isaiah Chance, 23, Sean Gathright, 20, Rashad Murphy, 32, and Davion Murphy, 29, have pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of Charles Jones, who was known as “Julio Foolio.”

Jones was shot to death in what police called a “targeted gang-related killing” on June 23. Investigators say Chance, Gathright, Davion Murphy and Rashad Murphy traveled together from their homes in Jacksonville, Florida, and followed the victim southwest to Tampa, where he planned to celebrate his 26th birthday. Also along for the journey was Alicia Andrews, 23, Chance’s girlfriend, who was previously found guilty for her role in the shooting.

Prosecutors say the motive for the shooting stemmed from a yearslong gang war in Jacksonville. Jones was a documented member of the gang “6 Block,” which was in an open rivalry with both Ace’s Top Killers (ATK) and 1200. The four co-defendants are all members of either ATK or 1200; Andrews was not a member of any gang.

Surveillance video at a Homes 2 Suites in Tampa shows the gunmen getting out of vehicles and beginning to shoot at cars associated with the victim. Jones was killed and three other people were injured; Tampa detectives said the gunmen were Gathright, Rashad Murphy and Davion Murphy. Prosecutors said that Chance and Andrews served as scouts for locations as they searched for the victim.

Judge Michelle Sisco will preside over the trial; she had previously presided over Andrews’ criminal trial. She will not, however, preside over Andrews’ sentencing, after Florida’s Second District Court of Appeals removed her following a defense motion claiming she was biased against them. Prosecutors have filed a motion appealing that decision.

The defendants face potential death sentences if they’re convicted.