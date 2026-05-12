One of Julio Foolio’s killers tells jury, ‘I’m just here to be a man’

TAMPA, Fla. (Court TV) — One of the men convicted of killing rapper Julio Foolio took the stand in his own defense as he tries to avoid a potential death sentence.

Sean Gathright, 20, was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Charles Jones, known to fans as “Julio Foolio.” Gathright was tried and convicted alongside three other defendants, who prosecutors said drove to Tampa to kill the victim as part of an ongoing gang war in Jacksonville, where each of the men lived.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the four defendants; the same jury that convicted the group is now tasked with recommending to the judge whether they live or die.

“I’m not here to dispute anything. I’m here to be a man and take responsibility and express my feelings about this whole situation,” Gathright said on Tuesday as he took the stand. “I feel very remorseful, you know, this is a terrible situation. It’s been a traumatic experience.”

Gathright was 18 years old when he was first arrested. Prosecutors say he drove to Tampa with Isaiah Chance, 23, Rashad Murphy, 32, and Davion Murphy, 29, where the group tracked the victim before killing him in a hail of gunfire outside of a hotel. Surveillance video shows masked men firing repeatedly at cars outside a Homes 2 Suites in Tampa.

Instead of focusing on the crime, Gathright focused on his life behind bars, telling the jury that he participates in multiple Christian activities in jail, including prayer circles, mentoring other inmates and reading the Bible cover-to-cover. “I’ve tried to be a vessel for God to pour over my blessings and those around me.”

Gathright demurred when it came time for cross-examination. Prosecutors tried to goad Gathright into answering questions about the gun, asking, “Was it still smoking? Was it still warm in your hands from firing it?”

Prosecutor: “You dropped [the gun] at your grandmother’s house in Auburndale, didn’t you?”

Gathright: “I’m here to testify about today.”

Prosecutor: “Are you going to answer that question or are you going to avoid it? Are you going to answer that question, or are you going to avoid it? Because that’s not what I asked…I think we all understand what you’re here to do today.”

Gathright repeatedly emphasized he wanted to testify only about his feelings today, offering apologies and condolences to Jones’ family. “I just cannot say sorry enough. I feel terrible about the situation,” Gathright said.