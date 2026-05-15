Julio Foolio’s Killers to Be Sentenced to Life Behind Bars

A jury recommended a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, and Davion Murphy. The men were convicted of killing rapper Julio Foolio. (5/15/26) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

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