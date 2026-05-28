Man Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Sentenced to Life in Prison

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Thomas O’Donnell, who was convicted of killing Michael Harding, was sentenced to life in prison. Michael’s estranged wife, Julie Harding, who was a captain in the Calif Highway Patrol, hired O’Donnell to kill Michael. (5/27/26) MORE
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