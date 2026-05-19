Teen Sentenced to 25 Years in Death of 15-Year-Old Girl

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Christopher Horne Jr., who pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and three counts of attempted robbery in connection with Kayla Rincon-Miller’s death, is sentenced to 25 years in prison. (5/19/26) MORE
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