‘I’m Here to Be a Man & Take Responsibility’: Man Convicted in Julio Foolio Murder

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Sean Gathright, who was one of four men convicted in rapper Julio Foolio’s murder, testifies in the penalty phase of his trial. Gathright addressed the court, saying, “I’m not here to dispute anything. I’m just here to take responsibility." (5/12/26) MORE
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