State: Accused Husband’s Google Searches Reveal Murder Plot

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Prosecutor Andrea Will delivered the State’s closing argument in Zachariah Rasch’s murder trial, pointing to his internet search history as evidence that the killing of his estranged wife, Crystal Rasch, was planned and premeditated.(6/9/26) MORE
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