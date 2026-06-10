Victim’s Remains So Decomposed, Dental Records Were Needed for ID

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Medical examiner Amy Sheil testified about the effort to identify the remains of Carlos Maldonado. Sheil said Maldonado’s body was found in an advanced stage of decomposition and was ultimately identified through dental records. (6/10/26) MORE
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