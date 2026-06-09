Husband Takes Stand, Claims Gun Went Off in Car

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Zachariah Rasch, who is charged with the murder of his wife, Crystal Rasch, testified in his own defense. He said that as they were driving home, he noticed Crystal had his gun in her hand when it suddenly went off and she slumped over. (6/9/26) MORE
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