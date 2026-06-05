Karmelo Anthony’s First Words After Deadly Track Meet Stabbing

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As testimony continues in the Track Meet Tragedy trial, Court TV’s Cody Thomas reports from inside the courthouse, where a school resource officer’s bodycam showed Karmelo Anthony saying, “He put his hands on me, I told him no to.” (6/5/26) MORE
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