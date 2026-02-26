Colin Gray's Police Interview After Son Allegedly Shot Up School

- Watch Live
The jury listens to audio from a Georgia Bureau of Investigations interview with defendant Colin Gray after his son, Colt Gray, allegedly killed two students and two teachers at Apalachee High School in Sept. 2024. (2/25/26) MORE
