Colt Gray's Mom Says She Had 'No Idea' He Made Threat to Shoot Up School

Accused Apalachee High School shooter, Colt Gray's mother, Marcee Gray takes the stand as a State witness. Marcee says that Colt's behavior was 'very alarming,' but had 'no idea' Colt made a threat to shoot up his school. (2/23/26) MORE

Kids Who Kill, Mass Killings, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Nick Reiner

Nick Reiner, Accused of Killing Parents, Pleads Not Guilty to Their Murders

Colt Gray's mother, Marcee Gray

Colt Gray's Mom Says She Had 'No Idea' He Made Threat to Shoot Up School

Colin Gray Day 5

GA v. Colin Gray: Key Moments from Day 5

Austin Thompson Defense: 'Parole Is A Crack In The Door'

chart on screen with text

Prosecution Urges For Harshest Sentence for Austin Thompson

Photo of Austin Thompson in hospital bed

Mom: Austin Thompson Feels No Emotion After Brain Injury

Timeline Shows Austin Thompson's Movements During Killing Spree

Elise Thompson testifies in court

'They Were Really Good Kids': Austin and James Thompson's Mother Testifies

911 call made by Nathan Spiegel

Teen Austin Thompson's Killing Spree: Court Hears 911 Call

Guns visible on bed in photo

Photos Show Crime Scene Where Austin Thompson Shot Brother

Sarah Grace Patrick

Accused Parent Killer Sarah Grace Patrick Denied Bond Again

Sarah Grace Patrick Dr. Domenick Sportelli

Will Accused Parent Killer Sarah Grace Patrick Get Bond?

MORE VIDEOS