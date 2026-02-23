GA v. Colin Gray: Key Moments from Day 5

- Watch Live
On day 5 of Colin Gray's trial, the accused school shooter's grandmother, Debbie Polhamus took the stand and detailed Colt Gray's violent outbursts and text messages they exchanged. (2/20/26) MORE
