Blue Court TV banner

GA v. Colin Gray: ‘Gave My Son A Gun’ Murder Trial

Posted at 2:00 PM, February 7, 2026
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff and Associated Press Associated Press

WINDER, Ga. (Court TV/AP) — The father of an accused school shooter is standing trial for his alleged role in a shooting that killed four people at a Georgia high school.

Colin Gray has pleaded not guilty to 29 charges, including two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Sept. 4 mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder.

combo image of two mugshots

(L) Colt Gray, (R) Colin Gray (Barrow County Sheriff’s Office)

Colin Gray’s son, then 14-year-old Colt Gray, is charged as an adult with a total of 55 counts, including murder in the deaths of four people and 25 counts of aggravated assault. Both also face multiple counts of cruelty to children.

The Sept. 4 shooting killed teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14. Another teacher and eight more students were wounded, seven of them hit by gunfire.

Colin Gray had given his son the assault-style weapon as a Christmas gift and was aware that the child’s mental health had deteriorated in the weeks before the shooting, investigators testified at an earlier hearing. The father also was aware that his son was obsessed with school shooters and even had a shrine above his home computer for the gunman in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school massacre, prosecutors say.

Colin Gray’s trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 9 with jury selection. Colin Gray’s trial will take place in Barrow County; however, the jury will be selected from neighboring Hall County, according to Atlanta News First.

More Crime & Trial News

Related Articles:

Related Stories

Booking photo of Colt Gray

Lawyer: Teen accused in Georgia school shooting likely to plead guilty

Lawyer says Colt Gray, the teen accused of killing 4 people in a shooting at Georgia's Apalachee High School, is moving toward a guilty plea. More

Colin Gray change of venue request
play button

Father of Accused Apalachee High School Shooter Requests Change of Venue

Colin Gray, father of accused Apalachee High School school shooter, Colt Gray, requests change of venue, citing extensive pretrial publicity. More

Colin Gray sits in court

Trial to move for Colin Gray, father of accused high school shooter

While a judge agreed to move the trial for Colin Gray, he has not determined whether to export the trial or import a jury. More

TOP STORIES

Colin Gray sits in court
Ella Jackson (L) and Glenn Jackson (R).