GA v. Colin Gray: ‘Gave My Son A Gun’ Murder Trial

WINDER, Ga. (Court TV/AP) — The father of an accused school shooter is standing trial for his alleged role in a shooting that killed four people at a Georgia high school.

Colin Gray has pleaded not guilty to 29 charges, including two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Sept. 4 mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder.

Colin Gray’s son, then 14-year-old Colt Gray, is charged as an adult with a total of 55 counts, including murder in the deaths of four people and 25 counts of aggravated assault. Both also face multiple counts of cruelty to children.

The Sept. 4 shooting killed teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14. Another teacher and eight more students were wounded, seven of them hit by gunfire.

Colin Gray had given his son the assault-style weapon as a Christmas gift and was aware that the child’s mental health had deteriorated in the weeks before the shooting, investigators testified at an earlier hearing. The father also was aware that his son was obsessed with school shooters and even had a shrine above his home computer for the gunman in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school massacre, prosecutors say.

Colin Gray’s trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 9 with jury selection. Colin Gray’s trial will take place in Barrow County; however, the jury will be selected from neighboring Hall County, according to Atlanta News First.