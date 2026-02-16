Surveillance Video Shows Colt Gray Outside Classroom With Gun

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Apalachee High School teacher Katherine Greer testified as the jury saw surveillance video of a classroom and the 911 call from a student. Colin Gray is accused of giving his son, Colt Gray, the weapon used to carry out a mass shooting at the school. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?