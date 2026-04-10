Family Killer Sent to Death Row: ‘Forfeited His Right to Live’

Shelby Nealy, who pled guilty to the murders of his wife's parents and brother, has been sentenced to death. While handing down the sentence, the judge noted that Nealy “forfeited his right to live.” (4/10/26) MORE

Mass Killings, Murder & Mayhem

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