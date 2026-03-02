Colin Gray Trial: Closing Arguments Expected Today

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Closing arguments are expected in Colin Gray's trial after he took the stand last week. Gray is standing trial for his alleged role in a shooting that killed four people at a Georgia high school. Kouri Richins' trial enters day six. (3/2/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?