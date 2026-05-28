Suspected High School Shooter’s Trial Moved Away From Atlanta

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Colt Gray, who's accused of killing two students and two teachers and injuring nine others in the Apalachee High School shooting, appeared in court for the first time in more than six months during a status hearing. (5/28/26) MORE
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