Colin Gray 'Charged With These Crimes Because He Shares the Blame': State

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
The State presents its closing argument in Colin Gray's trial where the father of Colt Gray, an accused school shooter, is standing trial for his alleged role in the shooting that killed four people at a Georgia high school. (3/2/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?