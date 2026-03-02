Colin Gray 'Charged With These Crimes Because He Shares the Blame': State

The State presents its closing argument in Colin Gray's trial where the father of Colt Gray, an accused school shooter, is standing trial for his alleged role in the shooting that killed four people at a Georgia high school. (3/2/26) MORE

Manslaughter, Mass Killings, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Colin Gray defense's closings

Colin Gray Defense: Colt Gray 'Is The Person Who Needs to Be Punished'

Colin Gray State's closing

Colin Gray 'Charged With These Crimes Because He Shares the Blame': State

zoom meeting screen

Man Charged With Killing Hockey's Gaudreau Brothers Wants Case Dismissed

Colin Gray trial

Investigator: Tip About School Shooting Threat Came From Discord User

Richard Ferguson in court

Richard Ferguson Sentenced For His Role In Son's Deadly Crash

Richard Ferguson speaks in court

'I Am Truly Sorry': Richard Ferguson Speaks At Sentencing

Apalachee High School shooting survivors

Apalachee High School Shooting: Student Survivors Detail Tragic Day

Nautica Williams

Student Eyewitness Gives Emotional Testimony Detailing School Shooting

Colin Gray

'Gave My Son a Gun' Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Juliana Magalhães sentencing

Au Pair Juliana Magalhães Sentenced for Joseph Ryan's Death

gregory zecca mugshot

Stepson of Dog the Bounty Hunter Charged in Son's Shooting Death

Zachery Gilbert is sentenced

Zachery Gilbert Sentenced For Killing Mother of Three

MORE VIDEOS