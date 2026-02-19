Investigator: Tip About School Shooting Threat Came From Discord User

Dan Miller details phone conversations he had with Colin Gray and addresses a tip about a potential school shooting that came from a Discord user. Colt Gray is accused of killing two students and two teachers at Apalachee High School. (2/19/26) MORE

Manslaughter, Mass Killings, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Colin Gray trial

Investigator: Tip About School Shooting Threat Came From Discord User

witness holds rifle

Jury Sees AR-15-Style Rifle Used In Mass Shooting At Georgia School

photo of a shoe

Jury Sees Photos From Scene of Shooting At Apalachee High School

Colin Gray day 2

GA v. Colin Gray: Key Moments from Day 2

Apalachee High School shooting survivors

Apalachee High School Shooting: Student Survivors Detail Tragic Day

Nautica Williams

Student Eyewitness Gives Emotional Testimony Detailing School Shooting

GA v. Colin Gray: Key Moments from Day 1

surveillance video

Surveillance Video Shows Colt Gray Outside Classroom With Gun

classroom seating chart

Apalachee High School Teacher: 'I Could See The Bone' in Student's Wrist

Colin Gray

'Gave My Son a Gun' Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Paul Caneiro verdict

The Mansion Murders Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Austin Thompson

Teen Killing Spree Sentencing: Austin Thompson Learns His Fate

MORE VIDEOS