Student Eyewitness Gives Emotional Testimony Detailing School Shooting

Nautica Walton, an Apalachee High School student and eyewitness gives emotional testimony detailing the day Colt Gray allegedly killed two students and two teachers and injured nine others at the Winder, Georgia, school. (2/17/26) MORE

Manslaughter, Mass Killings, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Apalachee High School shooting survivors

Apalachee High School Shooting: Student Survivors Detail Tragic Day

Nautica Williams

Student Eyewitness Gives Emotional Testimony Detailing School Shooting

GA v. Colin Gray: Key Moments from Day 1

surveillance video

Surveillance Video Shows Colt Gray Outside Classroom With Gun

classroom seating chart

Apalachee High School Teacher: 'I Could See The Bone' in Student's Wrist

Colin Gray

'Gave My Son a Gun' Murder Trial: Opening Statements

Paul Caneiro verdict

The Mansion Murders Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Austin Thompson

Teen Killing Spree Sentencing: Austin Thompson Learns His Fate

Austin Thompson Defense: 'Parole Is A Crack In The Door'

chart on screen with text

Prosecution Urges For Harshest Sentence for Austin Thompson

Photo of Austin Thompson in hospital bed

Mom: Austin Thompson Feels No Emotion After Brain Injury

Caneiro family friend Stacey Pritchett

Caneiro Family Friend: 'Paul Loved Keith Very Much'

MORE VIDEOS