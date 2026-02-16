Apalachee High School Teacher: 'I Could See The Bone' in Student's Wrist

- Watch Live
Cassandra Ryan delivered emotional testimony describing seeing her students get shot and searching for missing students. Colin Gray is accused of giving his son, Colt Gray, the weapon used to carry out a mass shooting at the school. (2/16/26) MORE
