Carly Gregg's Lawyers Battle Prosecutors Over Mom Killer's Life Sentence

Lawyers for Carly Gregg, the teen who was convicted of murdering her mother, Ashley Smylie, and shooting her stepfather, presented their case to overturn her life sentence. Gregg, 14 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced in Sept. 2024. (5/27/26) MORE

Appeals, Insanity Defense, Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem

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