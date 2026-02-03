Charlie Adelson's Attorney Argues Biased Jury Should Void Trial

Charlie Adelson's attorney argued in Florida's First District Court of Appeal that his client's murder trial should have been moved out of Tallahassee. Adelson was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the murder-for-hire of Dan Markel. MORE

Appeals, Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire ,

