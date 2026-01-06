Sarah Jo Pender Denied Second Chance at Freedom

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Sarah Jo Pender stood before an Indiana judge last month at a resentencing hearing, 25 years after she was convicted for her role in the deaths of Andrew Cataldi and Trisha Nordman. (1/5/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?