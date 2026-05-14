Men Planned Julio Foolio’s Murder in Coordinated Attack: Prosecution

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The State delivers its closing argument in the penalty phase of the Julio Foolio murder trial. The State emphasizes that the killing was premeditated—a concerted effort with one common goal—murder. (5/14/26) MORE
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