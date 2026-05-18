Neighbor Heard Gunshots Before Bodies Found

Angkoreacheany Yoeun, a neighbor of Karen Koep and Davido, testified that she heard gunshots before the couple’s bodies were found. Timothy Burke is accused of murdering the couple and dumping their bodies in a culvert. (5/18/26) MORE

Insanity Defense, Murder & Mayhem

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