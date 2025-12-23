Morgan Geyser Appears in Court, Will Serve Rest of Sentence

Slender Man stabber Morgan Geyser makes a court appearance for a hearing following her arrest in Illinois after fleeing her group home. Geyser waived a hearing for the revocation of her release and will serve the remainder of her sentence. (12/23/25) MORE

