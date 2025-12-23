Morgan Geyser waives revocation hearing, will serve rest of sentence

WAUKESHA, Wis. (Scripps News Milwaukee/Court TV) — Morgan Geyser appeared in court Tuesday, where a judge ruled she freely and voluntarily waived a hearing for the revocation of her release and ordered her to serve the remainder of her sentence.

Geyser, one of the women behind the 2014 Slender Man stabbing, was in court for a hearing after escaping her Wisconsin group home in November.

She was later found in Illinois and arrested alongside a 43-year-old friend after they were discovered sleeping outside a truck stop. Geyser was brought back to Waukesha County, where she remained at the county jail before being moved to a “different facility.”

Tuesday’s hearing came a week after Geyser’s attorney, Tony Cotton, said in a letter to Waukesha County Judge Scott Wagner that Geyser would not contest the petition filed by the Department of Health Services to revoke her conditional release.

In response, the Waukesha County district attorney’s office requested that the court schedule a hearing to confirm Geyser’s waiver on the record.

Scripps News Milwaukee, an E.W. Scripps Company, contributed to this report.