Morgan Geyser Set To Make First Court Appearance Since Escape

Slender Man stabber Morgan Geyser is set to make her first court appearance since escaping her group home. Geyser was arrested after allegedly removing her ankle monitor. The official trailer for the Karen Read movie is released. (12/23/25) MORE

Ex-Police Officer Who Allegedly Pointed Gun at Colleague Appears in Court

Defense: Morgan Geyser Won't Contest Revocation of Release Privileges

Judge Seals Recommendation On Where to Hold Morgan Geyser

Morgan Geyser's Attorney Wants Her Returned to Mental Health Facility

Taylor Schabusiness Offers Apology At Sentencing For Jail Assault

Morgan Geyser is seen on bodycamera video

Body Camera Video Shows Morgan Geyser's Arrest

Police Officer Held Without Bond After Allegedly Pointing Gun at Colleague

Authorities release bodycam footage of 'Slender Man' stabber Morgan Geyser's arrest

Bodycam Footage of 'Slender Man' Stabber Morgan Geyser's Arrest

Presser: DA Wants Morgan Geyser's Conditional Release Revoked After Fleeing

'Slender Man' Stabber Taken Into Custody After Fleeing Group Home

Mark Sanchez Gets Trial Date in Indiana Battery Case

Girl, 10, And Boy, 9, Charged In Brutal Assault On 5-Year-Old Girl

