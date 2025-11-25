‘I did something wrong’: Body camera shows Morgan Geyser’s arrest

POSEN, Ill. (Court TV) — Morgan Geyser appears apologetic on police bodyworn camera before her arrest in Illinois, telling officers, “I did something really wrong,” before confessing her identity.

Geyser, 23, was taken into custody in Illinois hours after walking away from the group home in Wisconsin where she had been ordered to live earlier this year. Geyser had been under court-ordered supervision after her release from a mental health facility, where she was confined after pleading guilty in 2017 to a brutal attack on a classmate.

Geyser was 12 when she and Anissa Weier, 12, attacked her classmate, 12-year-old Payton Leutner, with a knife in the woods. Leutner survived the incident, which Geyser and Weier said was inspired by the fictional character Slender Man. Weier was released from custody in 2021.

Police in Madison, Wisconsin, began searching for Geyser after they said she left her group home at approximately 8:15 p.m. on November 22 and cut off her court-mandated GPS monitoring bracelet.

Geyser was with an unidentified adult when she was taken into custody in Posen, Illinois. Court TV reviewed body camera footage from the police response, which shows Geyser and the adult shivering in the cold outside of a store.

“I did something wrong,” Geyser told officers. “She didn’t. She doesn’t know what I did.”

Geyser told officers that the adult who was with her did not know her real identity. That person’s name was not released publicly, but when asked what their relationship to Geyser was, the adult said, “My best friend.”

The video shows Geyser shake her head “no” when officers asked if she was missing from anywhere; when repeatedly asked for her name and birthday, she gave police a fake name before eventually telling them who she was. “That’s my name. I didn’t want to give it to you,” Geyser said. “You’ll see why in a second.”

“Let me say goodbye, please,” Geyser implored the officers. “I will never see her again.”