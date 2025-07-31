Morgan Geyser to be released from custody next week

WAUKESHA, Wis. (Court TV) — A Wisconsin judge has approved a modified conditional release plan for Morgan Geyser that will place her in a Sun Prairie facility rather than a previously approved Manitowoc location.

The new placement offers more treatment services and has been established longer than the Manitowoc facility, according to Geyser’s attorney, Anthony Cotton. Cotton said the Sun Prairie facility also offers access to activities like sewing, knitting and gardening.

Geyser was 12 years old when she and 12-year-old Anissa Weier lured a third classmate, Payton Leutner, to the woods and stabbed her 19 times, nearly killing her. Geyser and Weier were found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect after claiming they stabbed Leutner to appease the fictional character Slender Man. Weier was released from custody in 2021.

Cotton emphasized that the change was not due to any increased risk from Geyser but rather because the Department of Health Services (DHS) felt the facility would better serve her needs.

The prosecutor noted that victims had been notified of the change in placement and expressed that they felt the new facility might be “the lesser of two evils.” Prosecutors said Leutner’s family urged the judge to use his best judgment to do what offered the most protection for their daughter.

Sun Prairie city officials raised concerns about the placement, noting its proximity to schools, daycares, and parks in a densely populated residential area. An attorney representing the city posited that Geyser’s notoriety will make it easy for people to identify her if they see her out.

DHS representatives defended the placement, stating they had thoroughly evaluated the location. They noted that Geyser is not a sexual offender and there is no reason for her to be kept away from schools or parks. The judge noted that the revised plan addressed previous concerns and included a change in treatment providers to Lutheran Social Services (LSS) for case management in Dane County.

Geyser’s release is tentatively scheduled for August 4 or 5, pending the judge’s final approval of the modified plan.

After the hearing, Cotton expressed satisfaction with the outcome. He described the new facility as a significant improvement over the Manitowoc placement, which he characterized as “dystopian.” He said Geyser was excited to go somewhere she could grow as an individual and be a safer and better member of the community.

The conditional release plan includes GPS monitoring that cannot be removed without prior court approval, which the judge cited as an important safety measure.

