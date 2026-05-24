SC v. Rick Chow: Convenience Store Killing Trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Court TV) — The owner of a Shell convenience store and gas station is standing trial on charges he murdered an unarmed teenager at his business.

Rick Chow, 61, is charged with the murder of 14-year-old Cyrus Carmack-Belton and has pleaded not guilty.

In court documents reviewed by Law & Crime, investigators said that Chow chased the victim and shot him in the back in May 2023, despite lacking any evidence that the teen was shoplifting. Deputies said there was no evidence of a physical confrontation or that the teenager had pointed a gun at the defendant. At a news conference announcing the charges, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that Chow chased the victim off of the store’s property and towards an apartment complex before opening fire, hitting Carmack-Belton in the back.

Detectives at the scene conceded that Carmack-Belton had a weapon, but said that Chow lacked any basis to open fire on the teen. Chow’s defense failed to convince Judge Scott Sprouse to dismiss the murder charge following a two-day “Stand Your Ground” hearing, The State reported.

At a final pretrial hearing on Friday, Sprouse agreed to grant the defense’s request to suppress evidence Chow had previous interactions with law enforcement. Prosecutors revealed at the hearing that the sheriff’s department had taken the “extraordinary” step to invite him in to discuss the limits of his legal use of force. Chow was never charged in any previous incident, and Sprouse said the jury won’t hear about the conversation unless the defense opens the door by making the claim that the defendant never had prior contact with deputies.

One of Chow’s attorneys, Jack Swerling, had fought to have the trial moved out of Richland County, but that request was denied, WIS reported. The request was made due to pretrial publicity; Swerling told the judge that he rarely requests a change of venue but felt it was necessary to find an impartial jury. Sprouse assured the defense that jurors would be properly screened.

Carmack-Belton was remembered by Summit Parkway Middle School as “intelligent, humorous with a quick wit and well-liked by his classmates.” The school said his goals were to own a tattoo shop and be famous one day.