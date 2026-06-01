Charlie Kirk Killing: Judge Denies Request to Close Preliminary Hearing to Media

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Judge Tony Graf denied Tyler Robinson's defense's request to close the upcoming preliminary hearing to the public. Robinson is accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk. (6/1/26) MORE
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