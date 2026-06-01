Charlie Kirk Killing: Judge Denies Request to Close Preliminary Hearing to Media

Judge Tony Graf denied Tyler Robinson's defense's request to close the upcoming preliminary hearing to the public. Robinson is accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk. (6/1/26) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Politics ,

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