Judge approves conditional release plan for Morgan Geyser

WAUKESHA (Court TV/Scripps News Milwaukee) — A judge has approved a modified conditional release plan for Morgan Geyser, with final approval pending review of an updated document.

Geyser and Anissa Weier were both 12 years old when they lured Payton Leutner to the woods, where Geyser stabbed her 19 times, nearly killing her. The girls claimed they committed the act to please the fictional character Slender Man.

Both Geyser and Weier were found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and were committed to mental institutions. While Weier was released in 2021, Geyser has remained at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute after her conditional release to a group home was delayed multiple times.

Her attorney, Tony Cotton, has argued that Geyser needs to be involved in the community and needs to “move on with her life,” reported Scripps News Milwaukee.

Judge Scott Wagner recited the case history during Thursday’s hearing, including a previous petition for revocation of conditional release that was denied by another judge.

The judge addressed outstanding issues prior to implementing the plan for conditional release, noting that an addendum received that morning addressed his concerns.

“It includes the DHS standard conditions of release, along with some custom conditions for Ms. Geyser,” Judge Wagner said.

The judge requested one language change, specifying that all changes related to GPS monitoring and placement would “require court approval” rather than be “subject to review.”

Deputy District Attorney Abbey Nickolie confirmed compliance with victims’ rights requirements and expressed no concerns about medication monitoring, which is directly tied to residential placement.

Cotton briefly stated he had discussed the plan with Geyser and had nothing to add.

Nicole Whitaker, forensic program supervisor with Wisconsin Community Services, confirmed the plan could be finalized by the end of the week, with placement still expected around August 4.

Judge Wagner approved the modified conditional release plan, stating that if no objection is received within three days of the parties receiving the modified plan, he would enter an order approving it.

