Ex-Sheriff Shawn Stines Wants Judge Removed from Murder Case

Former Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines is asking for a new judge in his murder case, claiming the current judge cannot be impartial because he appeared alongside the victim in a video just days before the fatal shooting. (12/31/25) MORE

Insanity Defense, Murder & Mayhem

Ex-Sheriff Shawn Stines Wants Judge Removed from Murder Case

Texts: Anna Kepner's Stepbrother Says He Doesn't Remember Anything

Closing arguments are presented in the final phase of Zach Adams' post-conviction hearing

Zach Adams' Bid To Overturn Holly Bobo Murder Conviction: Closing Arguments

Holly Bobo's Convicted Killer Zach Adams' Bid for a New Trial Resumes

Charlie Kirk Murder: Judge To Allow Media Access to Redacted Transcript

Melodee Buzzard's paternal family members speak

Melodee Buzzard's Paternal Family Members Speak Out

Ashlee Buzzard Pleads Not Guilty to Daughter's Murder

Sheriff: 'Significant Evidence' Shows Ashlee Buzzard Killed Her Missing Daughter

Ashlee Buzzard Arrested After Melodee Buzzard's Body Found

What Was the Pivotal Evidence Against Scott Peterson?

Parise Larry is sentenced for the murder of Tatyanna Zech

Parise Larry Sentenced for Tatyanna Zech's Murder

Luigi Mangione's Attorneys: Death Penalty Decision Is 'Conflict of Interest'

