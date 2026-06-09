Karmelo Anthony Found Guilty of Killing Austin Metcalf

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Karmelo Anthony, 19, has been found guilty for the death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. The teens were attending a regional track meet in Frisco, Texas, when Metcalf reportedly told Anthony to leave their team's tent. That’s when Anthony reportedly s MORE
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